GOP Executive Committee supports courts’ decision

I want to point out that the article printed in the Dec. 31, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023, edition of The Kerrville Daily Times (titled) “Local GOP optimistic about resolution of library book dispute” was in direct response from a telephone call from Mayor Judy Eychner to Republican Party Chair Paul Zohlen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.