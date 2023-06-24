4 new bills promoting animal welfare pass into law 

On June 18, four historic animal welfare bills passed into law. During this legislative session, the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN) pushed for all four bills: SB 876, HB 4164, HB 3660, and HB 598.
On June 18, four historic animal welfare bills passed into law. During this legislative session, the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN) pushed for all four bills: SB 876, HB 4164, HB 3660, and HB 598.
“As the only Texas-based, Texas-funded animal protection advocacy group that has been working across the state for decades, this session has been incredible for animals, the people that love them, and our communities,” said Shelby Bobosky, Executive Director of THLN. “Texas has effectuated change for thousands of animals with the passage of four major bills, and we could not be more thankful to the authors, advocates, and legislators in both chambers who dedicated themselves to promoting animal welfare in Texas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.