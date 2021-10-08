On Wednesday, Oct. 6, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ordered Texas to suspend Senate Bill 8, called the Texas Heartbeat Law, temporarily, while a lawsuit brought by the Biden Administration is ongoing.
There is a lot of controversy about Texas’ new pro-life law. A common argument for abortion is “my body, my choice.” But sadly, it is not just the mother’s body — it is another person’s life that is being ended. This new little person has his or her own unique set of DNA as a new individual.
Ultrasound screens reveal these babies’ tragic deaths, as they struggle desperately to try to escape being torn to pieces by suction or burned to death by chemicals during the abortion procedure. These are precious little ones who want to live as much as you or me.
