Presenting misinformation in the Opinion section as though it is fact can be damaging to the health of our neighbors and our community. In the piece of Oct. 19, “An open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden on vaccine mandates,” the writer claims that the COVID vaccine was not evaluated sufficiently and thus dangerous to mandate.
As the former chief operating officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, I personally know the scientists who worked on Operation Warp Speed, the effort to develop the COVID vaccine initiated by the Trump Administration. I know these scientists to be dedicated public servants of the highest integrity. Tens of thousands of individuals participated in rigorous clinical trials that determined the COVID vaccines were safe and effective.
