For weeks, the sole advocate of Mooney Aircraft has been a human resources specialist named Devan Burns, who has valiantly defended the company. In the wake of actual leadership from the company, Burns has been the voice of the employees and the company as it’s floundered here in recent months.
She’s fought hard to protect the employees and the company’s legacy, but on Monday, she was forced to admit that the battle was probably lost.
“There have been a lot of promises,” Burns told The Kerrville Daily Times about the management of Mooney, which furloughed employees in early November, brought them back at the end of the month and then sent them home for the holidays with the promise of holiday pay.
That turned out to be a lie.
On Monday, the company, according to Burns, sent 55 employees home and told them that they wouldn’t be able to financially honor that pre-Christmas promise of two weeks of paid vacation.
For months, we’ve heard that Mooney is really important to the local economy — it’s not.
The prestige of Mooney’s product demonstrates the strange economic development priorities when it comes to fostering secondary industries that make things versus the reality of their output.
While Mooney did make remarkable airplanes that are beloved by their pilots and owners, they have been an abject failure when it comes to operating a sustainable business.
You could argue that the two most successful periods of Mooney’s recent production are related to blips in the economy. The first was in 2000, right before the collapse of Enron, when Mooney sold more than 100 planes, and the second from 2006-08, when Mooney was consistently producing planes.
Of course, the Great Recession ended that momentum, and the company has never been able to recover.
The truth is that no matter how you look at it, Mooney survived because of the good will and hard work of employees such as Burns, who is one of the heroes of the story.
Mooney started as a dream, but in the volatile world of aircraft manufacturing, it’s becoming clear that as beautiful and as sleek as the Mooney airplanes have been, there may not be a future for a single-engine piston-driven plane in a disrupted world of technology.
Is there a villain here? Hard to say. There have been lots of companies and visionaries passing through the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport at Louis Schreiner Field since the company relocated here in 1955. Many have made a go of it, but they have never been able to make it work.
If there are any heroes, it’s those 55 employees who stuck it out with the hope they would get back on the line and produce a world-class product.
It’s those 55 people who need our help now. They need support, and they need care, because they represent the best of us — hardworking and dedicated. As a community, we should focus our efforts on securing a future for those folks, rather than a dream of bringing in a big-time investor to prop up a company that has failed over and over again.
We need to support people such as Devan Burns, who believe in hard work and dedication.
