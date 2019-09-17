Circus animals need protection
Circuses with animals should NOT be allowed in Kerrville or Kerr County. Making animals perform for human entertainment is barbaric and can involve animal cruelty, as reportedly occurred with the tigers used by the Carden Circus, who are visiting Kerr County near Kerrville.
An investigation in 2016-17 by The Humane Society of the United States found that the tigers used in Carden Circus suffered abuse, freezing temperatures, and extreme confinement. Specifically, the tigers were whipped and terrorized to force them to perform physically difficult tricks. Except for the few minutes each day when the tigers performed, they were kept exclusively in transport cages, where they ate, slept, paced, urinated and defecated in the mere 13 square feet of space afforded to each tiger. The tiger trainer/owner withheld food from the tigers on five of the 22 days of the investigation.
Jay Pratte, an animal-behavior expert, trainer, and wildlife consultant with 25 years of experience, said: “Ryan Easley (tiger trainer/owner) utilizes archaic training methods which entail fear, force and punishment.”
Jim Sandy, Kerrville
Thank you, Carol Twiss
This is a letter of thanks to Capt. Carol Twiss of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
I am the mother of an adult son who has autism. He is unable to speak and does not understand most language. Should he encounter law enforcement, it is quite possible he would not respond well to commands. Capt. Twiss took this information, along with a picture of my son, and distributed it throughout the sheriff’s department. She also alerted the Kerrville Police Department. My thanks to Capt. Twiss for helping us get this information out.
Incidentally, Capt. Twiss is a candidate for sheriff. She has my enthusiastic vote.
Georgia Bargmann, Kerrville
Don’t publish inaccurate letters
I suppose that the Daily Times has no standards as to the kind of letters it will print. I am no Barack Obama supporter, and did not vote for him in either of his elections — but, he is clearly not an “America hating, Muslim sympathizer” as claimed by Ms. Stewart in her letter of Sept. 17.
Moreover, the assertion that President Obama “imported 70,000 Somali Muslim Refugees into Michigan” is a false internet story that has been thoroughly debunked — in other words, fake news. (By the way, she means to say Minnesota, not Michigan).
There are not 70,000 Somali refugees in Congresswoman Omar’s district in Minnesota — maybe 5,000. They weren’t imported by Obama, or anyone. They went there because they felt welcomed by that community. For the record, Congresswoman Omar got 260,000 votes to win her seat. (Can’t believe I am coming to the aid of Rep. Omar).
I am all for freedom of speech in America. I just think our local papers ought to make sure they are not printing letters that make absolutely untrue and completely debunked claims by internet memes.
Ted Owen, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.