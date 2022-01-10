The Symphony of the Hills presentation of “Outlaws and Heroes: New Frontiers” on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the (The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts) was simply superb. We should all be proud to have it in our community and of its dedication to excellence and bringing outstanding performances to us.
Samuel and June Begeman, Kerrville
