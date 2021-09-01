When walking the Schreiner University extension of the River Trail, I came upon a bench with a plaque saying “Beauty, Peace, Thanks.” I sat, enjoying the beauty and peace and was thankful to those whose imagination, ability and perseverance made this trail possible.
A great diversity of people now enjoy the beauty of the riverside that had been concealed from us. Users young and old, walkers, joggers, bikers and dog owners are thankful for this wonderful asset.
