This is regarding the article Roger Mathews wrote in the Jan. 13 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times about the $45 million bond for the Public Safety Complex. He stated that “only one person showed up to say anything about the project.”
Other than the first meeting in January, there was at least one person from Let Us Vote Kerrville at every meeting. Usually two or three of us. Maybe you didn’t recognize us, because we weren’t wearing our blue T-shirts and carrying a clipboard with the petition on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.