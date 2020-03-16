When it comes to feelings about the coronavirus pandemic there have been a wide range of emotions on the subject, and those also seem to be changing on a regular basis.
We’ve asked a couple of poll questions from our readers online via our website and on Facebook to see what they think of what’s going on, and the majority seem to have concerns. Of 198 respondents via Facebook, 71% said they were comfortable with the cancellations, suspensions and postponements of activities.
Understandably, there have been plenty of people who have scoffed at the rapid changes — calling it overhyped and unnecessary.
On our website, a majority of people said they had some level of concern. However, this poll, which is an opt-in, has been on the site for about six days and initially that wasn’t the case, where it was evenly distributed between not concerned and concerned.
At the end, 61% of the respondents had some level of concern about the illness. Interestingly, 5% of respondents said it was fake, which is far lower than a national poll that found that 13% of its respondents thought it was fake.
In total, 420 people responded to the poll question. Their answers were:
• 25%, I’m very concerned about the coronavirus
• 36%, I’m moderately concerned about the coronavirus
• 30%, I’m not concerned
• 5%, It’s fake
• 4%, I’ve stocked up on water, supplies
We didn’t think to ask about the toilet paper issue, considering this is a respiratory disease.
Nationally, there’s plenty of opinion polls looking at the response on the coronavirus. Here’s a sample:
ABC News: Among Democrats, 83% are concerned about getting coronavirus, including 47% who are very concerned, and among Republicans, 56% are concerned, including only 15% who are very concerned. Only 17% of Democrats are not concerned while a larger 44% of Republicans are not concerned.
NBC News and The Wall Street Journal: A majority of registered voters, 53%, say they are very or somewhat worried that they or someone in their family might catch the coronavirus, but that is sharply divided by party. However, 60% say the worst is yet to come from the coronavirus outbreak. And just 6% think the worst is behind us.
Fox News reported on a Harris poll that found that seniors are more likely to exhibit more defiant behavior than millennials as the illness continues to spread. The survey found that 81% of respondents age 65 and older are still willing to attend family or social gatherings.
Politico also took on that NBC News/WSJ poll to report that 45% approve of the job President Trump is doing in handling the outbreak, slightly fewer than the 51 percent who disapprove. It’s pretty much the same as his standing approval rating.
