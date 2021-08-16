The front-page article on Monday, “Hospital asks county for help with COVID-19” very clearly shows the dire situation we face in Kerrville at Peterson (Regional Medical Center). Our hospital beds are full, patients arriving at the emergency room have been sent elsewhere due to a lack of hospital resources, and Peterson even has had to consider a situation in which they would only treat those patients with the greatest chance of survival, leaving the gravest ill without care.
You ask why this is happening? The answer is that too many of our neighbors have not been vaccinated against COVID. COVID patients are taking up 33% of our hospital space and 75% of our ICU beds — and none of those patients have had the COVID vaccine. These COVID patients, all of whom could have avoided hospitalization by taking the vaccine, are making it difficult for the hospital to care for Kerrville residents with other serious conditions.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
