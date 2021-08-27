In a recent edition of The Kerrville Daily Times, some of the city council may have inferred that the voters could not be trusted to decide how their tax money should be spent with regards to building a new justice center. Some of the members of the Kerrville city council may need reminding who pays the bills.
The taxpayers contribute the funds to pay the bills. The taxpayers are also smart enough to decide how those funds should be spent.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
