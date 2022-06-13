I, like most Americans, am unhappy with our elected members of our government, who are doing nothing about the ever-increasing cost of gas at the pump. I, like most seniors, remember in the 1940s, when our government controlled the price of gas for the war effort, so why can’t this be brought back and applied.
Every time someone sneezes, big oil jumps on the wagon and manages to make an extra few billions to fill their pockets. This could be controlled if Congress would get off their seats and take care of this problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.