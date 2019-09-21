Fake news isn’t just about scams; the press sometimes creates it
Although I am not a user of social media, the Times Editorial Board’s Aug. 27 piece, “Hoaxes like these prove why we have a problem with fake news,” appears to contain good advice on how to avoid being victimized by false information disseminated by social media outlets.
The term “fake news” should not be limited, however, to hoaxes on social media. “Fake news” should include mainstream media’s editorializing the news by including commentary in the reporting of factual information. This is “fake news” because it reports opinion as fact and seeks to persuade, rather than to inform.
Bob Barton, Kerrville
Workforce, housing challenges deserve sustained attention
Housing has been a topic for years; unemployment rate and low employee pool has finally made this a hot topic. Hot topics die for lack of disciplined, ongoing interest. Will this current discussion create solutions or conversation? While involved in affordable housing here in Kerrville, I visited the prior City Manager in 2012. In the course of our conversation he reported that a box store had considered building here but withdrew for lack of an employee pool. He also responded to my questions about code enforcement. Property owners don’t like interference. Enforcement of livable conditions is nearly impossible. Kerrville has rentals that should not shelter an animal. Landlords collect high rents and provide little or no maintenance. Create a renter-centered complaint department in Code Enforcement and allow for inspection of property and taking slum loads to task. City & County should work together. Building in the County could assist in keeping rent affordable because City property taxes would not affect rents. City and County should be securing and assisting builders of apartment complexes. Owning a home is great, but incoming citizens will rent in order be close to work. Building density housing is a more immediate cure than working on affordable single family residences (SFR). Rentals are a shorter solution and SFR a long term. Our crisis is now. Create more subsidized apartments for the lower income worker. Increase apartments for the average wage earner family. Employees find Kerrville. Help them find a place to live so they can work & contribute economically.
Karen Quanstrom, Ingram
Foosball!
When to see my grand kids play YMCA Flag Football this past weekend (Sept. 7-8). I have never been so disappointed. In the first & second grade league, the coach is now the quarterback. There are no linemen, no one blocks and you have seven kids going out for a pass. The only difference in the 3rd and 4th grade league is that one of the kids is the quarterback. This just ruins the game for me. I don’t know who would come up with this ridiculous idea to change the way flag football is played. Don’t tell me this is the way everyone else is doing it. Makes me wonder how basketball will be played. Will the coaches be playing, too?
Roberto Rosales, Kerrville
Issue of secession needs a look
Hello and thanks to the Daily Times for providing a good hometown paper to the Texas Hill Country. I would like to ask if the Times would be willing to research and print an article on the feasibility of Texas’s secession from the United States. ... For academic purposes of course.😀
Laurence Stufflet, Ingram
