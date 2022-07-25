In response to Ms. (Carolyn Cole) Faucett’s letter to the editor in the Tuesday, July 19 (edition of The Kerrville Daily Times), it hit the nail right on the head, so to speak. Everyone, including children, are responsible for their actions and/or inactions. Having rights entitles us to accepting personal responsibility for those rights.
Sadly, during this time of the pandemic, many, many people are not being responsible. They are more interested in proclaiming their “rights,” yet refuse to be the responsible person.
