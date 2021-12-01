Obviously much time and effort went into the (Christmas Lighted Parade) floats, but I wonder by whom. The hundreds of people watching from darkened streets primarily saw vehicles outlined in Christmas lights. Rarely were the costumed participants or the sponsors’ signs illuminated. Thanks are due them, but we couldn’t see who they were.
Sherry Egloff, Kerrville
