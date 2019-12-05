I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving, filled with good food, family, fun and friends. I had a great time with my family and great food, too. We were missing a couple of our loved ones this year, and that made it a little hard, but together is how family gets through these things.
As we gathered together before the fabulous meal my mother-in-love prepared, we remembered in thought and prayer my two nieces who had left us this year. Holidays are the hardest for those who have lost loved ones, so keep that in mind and reach out to others who might need comfort and support during the holidays.
We have lots of reasons to be thankful here at the Dietert Center. We have more than 400 volunteers who help us throughout the year, and we couldn’t do what we do without them. In appreciation of our caring community and our volunteers, we are having our annual Dietert Center Open House and Volunteer Appreciation event. Please join us from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 for some great snacks, coffee and, most of all, friends.
As we now prepare for the Christmas holiday, please don’t forget about those in our community who may not have family members close by to watch out for them and care for them. If you know someone in need of a hot meal, medical equipment or a day of respite from caring for their loved ones, please bring them by or help them give us a call to see how we might be able to help them out.
Many times, all it takes is help with that first phone call to get the ball rolling.
We are collecting new blankets until Dec. 7 for the Boomers & Beyond Senior Services Alliance Blanket Drive. Please consider dropping off a new warm blanket to share with those who may not have one.
The blankets will be distributed to Meals on Wheels clients, Kerrville Police Department, Hill Country Veterans Center and the Raphael Community Free Clinic.
Help us make sure our community members are warm and also feel the warmth of love and care from all of us.
Club Ed is closing out the year with some great classes that include: Texas Hunter Education, Dec. 7-8; Emergency Preparedness Basics, Dec. 9 and 11; Medicaid Qualification, Dec. 10; and Elder Law & Medicaid for Long-term Care, Dec. 12.
Also, to help you get ready for the holidays, all the regular health and fitness classes will be in session.
The new Club Ed catalog should hit the mail in the next few weeks. Just a heads up, the bus leaves for Lucky Eagle Casino on Feb. 4, so save your Christmas money and join us for a fun day trip.
Speaking of Christmas, how about a gift certificate for a friend or loved one? Choose from a Club Ed class, Dietert Center membership, travel voucher or even a Pie of the Month club certificate. We will print out a beautiful certificate, and your gift will help the Dietert Center, too.
Remember that anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the center.
If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
We are serving chicken a la king today, meat loaf with country gravy on Friday, grilled chicken on Monday, healthy baked fish on Tuesday and peppered chopped beef steak on Wednesday.
Call 792-4044 if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.