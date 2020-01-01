Happy New Year! Welcome to 2020. We had so much to be thankful for in 2019, and I’m excited to see what this new year has in store for us.
As we celebrated our 50th anniversary this past July, we looked forward to making great things happen for the next 50 years. Just a few of the great things to remember from 2019 — besides the awesome 50th anniversary event — include more than 68,000 meals being served to our local homebound seniors and more than 21,000 lunches provided to our community in our dining room. Participants came into the building more than 26,000 times to take a Club Ed Class, attend a DLI lecture or exercise; do yoga, tai chi or qigong; play bridge, cards, mahjongg, dominos or ping pong; dance; discuss some good books; or just have coffee and work on a puzzle.
We also had more than 800 visits to attend a Dementia Care class, presentation or support group, and community members attended the Take 5 Club more than 780 times so that their caregivers could have a little respite time.
We had some great events too: Volunteer Appreciation Dinner, James Avery Tennis Classic, Mother’s Day Tea, Dementia Care Advocate Golf Tournament, An Evening to Remember Concert, 50th Anniversary Gala and our annual Christmas Open House and Volunteer Appreciation event.
Thank you for coming to participate in this wide range of events and activities. If you haven’t been to see us yet, what are you waiting for? We have so much to choose from.
More than 452 volunteers served over 36,000 hours of service to the Dietert Center, which included 21,608 hours for Meals on Wheels deliveries and assessments, 4,214 hours of assistance in the kitchen and dining room, 3,761 hours of volunteers greeting our visitors at the front desk with a sweet smile and assisting with handyman services or medical lending, over 500 hours of administrative or special event help, 1,128 hours assisting with your travel arrangements and trips and 2,076 hours caring for your loved ones during the Take 5 Club.
If you are looking for that special opportunity to volunteer, I am sure we can find the right spot for you, whether it is weekly, monthly or just a few times a year.
Our two groups that volunteer and also give back to the center through the sales of their goodies include the Card Recyclers, which donated more than 1,350 hours, and the Quilters, who provided more than 855 hours stitching and sewing beautiful quilts.
What a great year of service in our community. But we couldn’t do all of this without the tremendous financial support from our community. Thank you for helping us care for our seniors.
One other group of people that has worked tirelessly for our community includes our dedicated staff. Thank you Waverly, Diane, Shelly, Rick, Dorothy, Arianna, Missy, Nick, Tony, Peggy, Mary, Bethanie, Linnette, Shonna, Corina, Rosie and Oscar. I am beyond blessed to work with this amazing group of people that care so much about what we do here at the center and love coming to work every day. I appreciate you and all that you do to make us great.
Please consider the Dietert Center if you are still looking for options for your year-end gifting.
COME ON DOWN
Remember that anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the center. If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is only $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
The center will be closed today for New Year’s Day. We will serve country-fried steak and gravy on Thursday, Italian beef and pasta on Friday, meatball stroganoff on Monday, citrus baked chicken on Tuesday and smothered pork fritters on Jan. 8.
Come have lunch with us and tell us about your New Year’s resolutions.
