On behalf of my fellow members in the Center Point Lions Club, I wish to thank every person and each business that donated items for the silent auction at our annual Chili Supper. This is such a wonderful, giving community!
The money raised at the auction will be used to fund scholarships for deserving high school seniors at Center Point High School and for other community needs. We appreciate everyone’s support of our club’s activities and for the publicity given to us by this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.