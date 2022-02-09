Ninety-three-thousand people are on the waiting list to get a kidney transplant from a deceased donor. Of those, 8,300 are Texans. Every day 13 people will die waiting for a kidney. The key to reducing that number is increasing living donor transplants.
Insurance companies have been denying coverage, increasing premiums and taking other adverse actions against individuals with respect to life, disability and long-term care insurance policies simply because those individuals are living organ donors. Such practices create a disincentive for individuals to become living organ donors and impedes the ability to reduce the waiting list numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.