Sisterhood for Good Leadership Team members present a check for $16,000 to representatives from Divinity Family Services in this May 11, 2019 photo. In the back row, from left, are Lori Cox, project manager; Tom Molar, COO; Krista Copland, Sisterhood for Good; and Jocie Nylec, Sisterhood for Good. In the front row are Jeanne Stacy, Sisterhood for Good; Anna Pruitt, co-founder; Randy Rose, co-founder; and Sheryl Keeton, training director.
Two of our area’s most well-regarded nonprofit leaders, Ann Buck, executive director of Christian Women’s Job Corps, and Suzanne Tomerlin, public relations and development director for the Hill Country Crisis Council, spoke to members of the Sisterhood for Good on Tuesday, detailing what the sisterhood’s $15,000 gifts to each organization did to make a difference.
Both Ann and Suzanne explained how the gifts helped them provide assistance to women who have endured deep traumas to come to their programs. Suzanne shared how women and their children come to them to find a safe haven from abuse, and Ann shared how CWJC helps women find healing from past hurts and mistakes to reenter the workforce equipped with job and life skills.
