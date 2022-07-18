We need to find common ground when it comes to government. The Constitution says, “We the People.” That means all of us, no matter how we believe. That also means that “We” have the personal responsibility that is the twin component of personal rights.
Some people are adamant that they have the right to smoke if they want to. Others say that you should not smoke, period. We have to be careful here. Once we use the words “should not,” we have divided ranks. Instead, let smoking be their person right, but with that right comes personal responsibility. (...)
