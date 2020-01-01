Our newest hymnal contains a verse I don’t ever remember singing:
Yet with the woes of sin and strife the world has suffered long;
Beneath the heavenly hymn have rolled two thousand years of wrong;
And we at war on earth hear not the tidings that they bring;
O hush the noise and cease the strife to hear the angels sing!
Don’t you wish we could just say, ’Hush’? The hateful clamor in D.C. is even more jarring emerging from the Christmas holiday. As a new year begins, it would be nice to be more united as a country. (Once upon a time, during WWII, we actually were united!) The first column I wrote in September 2016 was titled, “How did we get polarized anyway?” and concluded with a question that is still relevant: “Do enough of our people even want to work together, or have we come to like being polarized?”
The hymn seems to say that sin and strife have always been with us--true. But modern technology with its speed and ability to instantly reach thousands of people seems to have facilitated conflict more than unity. Social media was intended to bring people together. I don’t think we anticipated the opposite result. Particularly concerning are findings regarding long-term use by children.
For the young, the digital culture can become everything. It’s designed to be addictive—and is. We’re learning that avid users become less comfortable with dating and other relationships in person. They spend less time seeing friends, more time alone with Netflix or social media. The web encourages intense self-focus. Adolescent girls measure themselves with ravishing beauties online, but on Facebook they can present themselves in an idealized version. Young men view postings causing them to seethe with anger toward immigrants or other supposed enemies, which sometimes results in tragic shootings.
Finding a way to control despicable content in social media has so far eluded us. Publishers of newspapers or magazines are liable for their entire content because they can control what goes in. When millions of people post material on Facebook or Twitter, it’s much more complicated. Congress inserted Section 230 into the 1996 Communications Decency Act saying: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider,” in effect ‘No one is held responsible for content!’
But, Congress added, companies are allowed to restrict content that is “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected.” In effect: “Control it as you wish!” There’s a huge difference between filtering out hate speech and banning conservative voices. It seems risky to leave regulation of the world’s largest, speediest communications totally in the hands of providers; yet control by government bureaucrats could chill free speech online. That is our dilemma.
Colleges have noticed an uptick in anxiety. A 2013 National College Health Assessment found nearly half of respondents from 53 colleges had experienced serious anxiety or depression. UCLA developed a Loneliness Scale to study 20,000 Americans; they found adults 18 to 22 are the loneliest segment of the population, nearly half reporting a chronic sense of loneliness. People 72 and older are the least lonely, probably because they rely on friendships made prior to the advent of smartphones.
It’s telling that parents in Silicon Valley, where much social media is developed, are limiting screen time to their own children. Perhaps they could also focus their creativity on designing material for children and youth that is supportive and grounded in reality. It’s interesting that Mr. Rogers has been making a comeback. He was a master of the very thing needed: teaching children about fascinating things in our world, all the while affirming them with his little songs, “I like you just the way you are.”
All of us need warm, sincere and lasting friendships with real people. If I were a parent today, which thank God I am not, I would give top priority to providing opportunity for real friendships through shared activities. IF connecting with friends online is important, pacts can be made so that they’re all offline simultaneously, not missing anything. Unplugged, families can do what they’ve always done — have dinner, work, talk, laugh together and deal with life’s important problems. It takes a lot of wisdom to navigate this modern world. Pray for those immersed in the challenge.
