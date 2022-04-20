In the last few weeks, there have been two articles naming the streets scheduled to be repaired. I have driven on some of those streets and do not find them as much in need as the ones in the area where I live.
One resident, whom I will not name, is important enough to have the street in front of his house repaired, but the rest of us suffer through the worst streets I have ever seen. Of course, his street is paved all the way to Jackson Street. This is what people will be driving on, including those the city is trying to lure to this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.