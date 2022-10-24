I would like to thank Ted and Vicki for their letters re: Verna Benham. I am so in favor of small town newspapers staying alive that I did re-subscribe to The Daily Times again for the year. But, I said at the time that was in spite of Verna Benham’s one-sided political columns; didn’t know she was qualified to speak of politics and, turns out, she’s not.
I have written letters before that have not been printed. I thought maybe I typed the wrong address so, we’ll see.
