To The Kerrville Daily Times: Bravo for exercising bipartisanship with regards to printing Ms. (Verna) Benham’s column and the ensuing rebuttal in (the Thursday, July 1) edition. It was great that both sides could be expressed without bias. (...)
Mr. (Steve) Lehman’s (...) remarks (in the Tuesday, July 13 edition) inveigh (...) that Democrats embrace or endorse Marxism; this outlandish belief is an excellent representation of what a dangerously caustic political party believes. In their infinite fear of losing power, (...) they resort to cloaking their own delusional extremism by alleging their opponents of being the actual extremists. (...)
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
