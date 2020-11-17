Ms. Dreyer. I think you need to take a “chill pill”. You sound like someone who hails from the west coast and has fairly recently moved to our nice Texas town. We don’t cotton to attacks on our wonderful hometown newspaper or on our “flag-waving, horn-honking, pickup-revving, anything-but ‘Patriots’.” In all your name-calling, you overlooked “deplorables.” Maybe in you next contribution to rational discourse?
Susan Dennis, Kerrville
(0) comments
