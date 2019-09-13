Gun violence calls for action
Special thanks to Kenneth Ruark for giving the facts about the 2nd Amendment. And to others who continue to support anyone and everyone to possess and use a gun, I provide the following statistics from the Friends Committee on National Legislation Washington Newsletter No. 792 (https://www.fcnl.org/documents/1061) Facts are facts you cannot deny.
1. 100 people are killed daily with guns in the US (8 are children) and many more injured.
2. Guns are the second leading cause of death for all children and teens; it is the first for Black children/teens.
3. On average 52 woman are shot to death each month by an intimate partner.
4. Up to 80% of firearms used in crimes are obtained without a background check.
5. More than 90% of Americans support background checks for all gun buyers.
6. We Americans are 25 times more likely to be killed by guns than people in other rich nations.
7. For more than 20 years Congress has prohibited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from researching the health impacts of gun violence. Research is non-political.
Is this the country we want? Do we want it to be “normalized” that our school-aged children must be trained on how to react to a mass shooter? It is time to get “woked” and do something to limit the access to guns in America.
Eva Euler, Kerrville
Congratulations for townhall meeting
As president of the Republican Women of Kerr County, I want to extend my congratulations to, and pride in, the Young Republicans at Schreiner University for the wonderful town hall meeting they hosted for Congressman Chip Roy on August 28 in the ballroom at the student center on Schreiner campus.
It would have been wonderful if the Kerrville Daily Times would have done a press release about the event before it took place. In the write-up after the event, the Young Republicans Club were not given credit for being the hosting entity.
The Republican Women Club supports the YRs, and we provided the refreshments at the event. Our 1st vice president, Bonnie White, has been the invaluable, untiring and ongoing liaison between the newly formed Young Republicans and the Republican Women and the Kerr County Republican Party.
The YR president, Juan Guerra was excellent at the podium. Congressman Roy spoke for over an hour, at the end of a long day for him, and he seemed to be re-energized by the turnout of over 160 people, which included many young people from the college. He put in over-time visiting one-on-one with people.
Kudos to the Young Republicans for a job well done! Our conservative future is secured, with leaders such as you who are leading the charge: Onward and Upward!
Eva Euler, Kerrville
Here’s what the 2nd’s about
Mr. Ruark Referenced Federalist 29 on September 4th to defend liberal gun control arguments.
For the uninitiated, The Federalist Papers are the collection of 85 articles in support of the Constitution written by James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and John Jay under the pseudonym “Publius.” The articles were published in 1787 in New York newspapers, and obviously didn’t mention the Second Amendment, which was still four years in the future. The Bill of Rights, of course, was proposed to remedy a perceived inadequacy in the original Constitution.
Hamilton’s concern in Federalist 29 was the Federal authority to use a state militia for its own ends. Since then, fears of a standing army have proven baseless. Despite liberal poisoning, the military leadership has proven to be loyal patriots for 244 years. But a leftist Congress can still violate the Constitution to disarm us in a quest for power.
The Second Amendment is not an “instrument of government”. It is a God-given right of self-protection codified in the Constitution.
“I ask who are the militia? They consist now of the whole people, except a few public officers.” – George Mason, Address to the Virginia Ratifying Convention, June 4, 1788
“Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed, as they are in almost every country in Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops.” - Noah Webster, An Examination of the Leading Principles of the Federal Constitution, October 10, 1787
A militia will not and cannot exist, Mr. Ruark, if the Citizens are disarmed. “The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
