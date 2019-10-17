Democrats are not known for being sensible
I almost wanted to laugh at a letter (Republicans Not Known For Sensible Policies 9/20/2019) except there is nothing to laugh at these days.
Unlike many, I do not worship our politicians. These people are supposed to work FOR us, not be worshiped and not line their own pockets and get rich while doing that work.
I am only interested in things getting done for the country and for the people. The Republicans are not perfect (nobody is) but their policies are a lot more sensible than Democrat policies.
I will never vote for the party that: aborts babies, and now allows the murder of a baby at birth; wants to let men into women’s restrooms; let someone born as a male compete with women in sports, and be let into women’s shelters; call everybody and everything racist; try to shut down free speech; let everybody into our country (no borders); take our 2nd Amendment away, and more.
Just look at some of the major American cities which are being destroyed by homeless camps. ALL of those cities have been run by Democrats for years. Their policies do not work! Is this what you want for America?
