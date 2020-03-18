Pandemic is two-fold Mar 18, 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save America is suffering from two viruses: the coronavirus and the biasvirus of national news reporting.Bob Barton, Kerrville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture - March 2020 Hill Country Culture - March 2020 Upcoming Events Mar 18 A Course in Miracles Wed, Mar 18, 2020 CDT Mar 18 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Mar 18, 2020 CDT Mar 19 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, Mar 19, 2020 CDT Mar 23 Heart O' The Hills Lions Club Mon, Mar 23, 2020 CDT Mar 24 Grief Support Group Tue, Mar 24, 2020 TRENDING NOW Kerrville declares emergency, unifies with other agencies to manage coronavirus County less than 80 miles east of Kerrville announces first presumptive case of coronavirus Impacts being felt across Kerr County It's largely business as usual in Kerrville, but officials are preparing Public events canceled at university campus in Kerrville Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll How concerned are you about the coronavirus? With the outbreak of the coronavirus, we wanted to see what Hill Country residents thought about the virus. You voted: I'm very concerned about the coronavirus I'm moderately concerned about the coronavirus I'm not concerned It's fake and overhyped I've stocked up on water, and cleaning supplies Vote View Results Back
