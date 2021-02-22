I've heard much criticism of late about the failure of our power grid and cannot help but recall the demands emanating from the Left to convert to "renewable energy."
We did out west of here with huge, three bladed windmills. They froze. Why? It's pretty simple geometry. The units only turn when there is wind. In low or no wind conditions, they do not turn. Therefore, if rain is falling and it is cold enough on the surfaces for it to freeze, the water is going to run downhill until it freezes. With a three-bladed windmill, at least one blade is going to be lower than the other and will accumulate more water to freeze on its surface. Ergo, we have a serious imbalance situation which can seriously damage the bearings; and apparently did.
I just wonder if the designers ever thought to consult with the world's leading users of windmills, the Dutch, and seek their cold weather technology? It might be worth a try.
Preston Weatherred, Kerrville
