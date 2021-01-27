I find it totally ironic that [Kerr County Judge Rob] Kelly does not even know what a vaccine hub is and wants to blame the state for Kerrville not getting vaccines. It sounds like the commissioners have been sitting and waiting for the state to provide them with information instead of taking any proactive measures. The information is out there online, and all you have to do is do some research, make some phone calls. (Surely, they must know other politicians at the state level.) As for missing a deadline to request vaccines, I would have been out the door in my old job if I’d have missed a deadline. I as a private citizen know what a “hub” is and did my research to find a location to get the vaccine because the county commissioners appear to be incapable of doing their job.
C. Thomas, Ingram
