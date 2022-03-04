I couldn’t disagree more with Clarissa Aery’s effort to remove certain (young adult novels) from Kerrville Independent School District libraries, because “our children are allowed to be exposed to this filth. And it has to stop.”
It is not the job of parents or the KISD board of trustees to determine what books are available in our school libraries.
