As a resident of one of the picturesque streets in Riverhill, I am disappointed in the condition of the area on both sides of the Sand Bend bridge, under which the Camp Meeting Creek flows from under the Texas 16 bridge and continues through a clutter of damaged trees and under the crumbling narrow Sand Bend bridge, which drops precipitously from both Sand Bend and Englewood Drive. The creek continues into Riverhill Country Club property, ending at the lake area.
I have alerted the city street department about the hazards in the Sand Bend area and was told that it would be looked into.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.