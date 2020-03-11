Because America believes in the value of human lives, we’ve felt compelled as leader of the free world to do something about grievous violations that cause suffering of millions of people. Middle Eastern leaders for years have resisted our attempts to promote sustainable order and concern for human rights. When do we decide that bringing peace among these warring factions is beyond our powers?
Syrian President Bashar al Assad has been ruthless in crushing rebel groups with poison gas and bombs, and Vladimir Putin justified helping by labeling it a “legitimate effort to reclaim control over” his country’s territory — while incidentally affirming Russia’s claim to Syrian bases.
When U.S. forces departed, they attacked unhindered.
Neither leader was troubled about the sad plight of thousands of refugees. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to stop Syria’s advance, which sent more refugees fleeing to Turkey, but he was stymied by Russian control of airspace.
He then opened the border for refugees to proceed to Europe. Greece sent security forces with tear gas to beat back the migrants, which included not just Syrians but others who previously settled in Turkey. Europe’s refugee problems have increased reluctance to take more, and the U.S. has not welcomed many Syrians while dealing with migrants on our border.
We ache for people not welcomed anywhere. Perhaps the best we can do is contribute to agencies that help them, e.g. Doctors Without Borders and Samaritan’s Purse.
As the U.S. removes troops from Afghanistan, we’re nervous about what the Taliban will do. For years, the Afghan war has been judged unwinnable militarily, a civil war of parties who refuse to negotiate. As we exit, we’re urging the Taliban to change its violent ways. It may not work. On the other hand, how long can we provide police forces around the world?
Defense Secretary Mark Esper expressed frustration with having American troops in 89 countries when he needs to focus on China.
“It’s not the U.S.’ role to carry the weight of the world,” said former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on “Firing Line.”
The UN Human Rights Council, which was intended to deal with civil rights abuses, is controlled by countries of opposite intent, to keep their abuses from being called out: Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic of the Congo! In the absence of an effective UN, the U.S. has been called the “last great hope for human rights,” and our military has been tasked with fighting abuse and terrorism in many places. This is not a good time to cut military funding.
Listen to what is coming: “China is building the equivalent of a navy in space that can move fast and strike hard,” said retired U.S. Air Force Gen Steven Kwast, who authored “Fast Space: Leveraging Ultra Low-Cost Space Access for 21st Century Challenges.”
He said Congressional requirement that a new Space Force be built with existing forces renders it useless to counter what China is doing.
“If China fulfills its current strategy, it will deploy nuclear propulsion technology and solar power stations in space within 10 years — giving it the ability to beam clean energy to anyone on Earth — and the power to disable any portion of the American power grid and paralyze our military anywhere.”
Where deployed? Maybe the moon, where China landed a spacecraft. Space is strategic high ground.
“China’s plan is to profit from a multi-trillion dollar space marketplace while simultaneously acquiring global domination by 2049. It is developing the technologies required to build space infrastructure: hypersonic missiles and aircraft, 5G telecommunications, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, quantum computing and robotics. … Although American companies are working on these new technologies, they are doing so in separate silos. Real power lies in combining the technologies together in space to achieve a dominant economic advantage. If we choose to compete, we have a cultural advantage. We are more creative because we have an open society and free market. But we must be ambitious and act soon.”
He admits it sounds like science fiction, listing these wonderful possibilities: “unlimited, clean, affordable energy to every human on the planet; fresh water for all; low-cost internet so secure everyone can connect with assured privacy and data safety; and reduced loss of life and property by managing the eyes of hurricanes and funnels of tornados.”
Wow!
As with all new technology, there’s this catch: Our power to choose. Will it be devastating abuse of power or amazing benefit? It is likely there will be varied choices.
