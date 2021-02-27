In the recent power outages, wind accounted for 13%. Gas plants sustained the most failures. Wind power is a major resource in Texas, supplying 23% of the state’s electricity in 2020, second only to the 40% share by natural gas, and had been producing a larger share than normal before the widespread outages.
It is fair to ask why don’t wind turbines fail all the time in colder climates like Canada, Alaska, Sweden and the American Midwest?
