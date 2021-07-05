Did the man who wrote “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” believe that blacks were created by a different deity? When centuries earlier the inspired word of the very God he prayed to declared “God created man in His own image” indicating man’s moral, spiritual and intellectual nature?
Sadly, Thomas Jefferson could not reconcile enslaving humans, so slavery had to be predicated on untruth; the superiority of whites or rather the inferiority of non-whites. Jefferson, thought of as a “kind” slaveholder, hoped he would free his slaves before he died; he just had to get out of debt first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.