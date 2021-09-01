My heart and soul weep for the many of our American citizens left behind in Afghanistan and the Afghans that helped them. President Joe Biden just does not care. He thinks we can make a deal with the Taliban, so they will let Americans leave safely. How insane is that reasoning !
All I know is that the wrath of many Americans, including Democrats, who have family and friends there, is growing exponentially higher and higher every hour.
