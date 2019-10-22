One of the funniest things I’ve experienced since moving to Texas is watching Texans try to figure out In-N-Out Hamburgers — the famed Southern California-based chain.
I mean, there’s real conflict there for a lot of Texans, and I suspect it is a sense of betrayal on multiple levels. First off, this is food from wicked California, which is poised to fall into the ocean because of liberalism and the homeless. Secondly, and probably most importantly, it’s a clear betrayal of Whataburger.
While visiting Waco to watch Baylor sneak past Texas Tech, we made a trip to In-N-Out for our post-game meal. There were a lot of tentative folks staring at the expansive In-N-Out menu — that has about four items. See, In-N-Out just makes burgers, french fries and milkshakes. There’s no buttermilk egg and cheese biscuit, wrapped in bacon and deep-fried and then drenched in rich gravy (although that sounds nice). There’s just burgers, and no there’s no mushroom and Swiss.
A herd of Tech fans were eating outside that night, and you could hear that they were really conflicted about whether In-N-Out is better than Whataburger. You could sense the tension in the air. There was a real debate going on about the burgers and fries.
When I walked back into the restaurant, there was a young woman who was clearly confused by the menu; she seemed like she wanted to cry because she didn’t understand what a Double-Double was — double meat, double cheeseburger. She was a Texan through and through and seemed like she wanted to run out the doors to the Whataburger down the street, or a more faith-friendly chain like Chick-Fil-A.
Whataburger is a treasure to many Texans. I don’t really understand it, but I can appreciate it.
The main suggestion here is that it seems like a lot of Texans are afraid of something because of where it’s from or what it represents — in this case godless California. Last year, there was an idiotic call by California Democrats to boycott In-N-Out, because the privately held company had donated to Republicans and conservative causes.
Chick-Fil-A has been subjected to similar boycotts over its stance against same-sex marriage, which has drawn the ire of the LGBTQ community. I’m sympathetic, but if you want a really good Arnold Palmer, you’ve got to go Chick-Fil-A. Forget the chicken, I will take a half lemonade, half sweet tea drink any day.
Nike, of course, ran a major campaign with Colin Kaepernick, and people were burning their shoes, or trading them in. Ridiculous. I own about 20 pairs, I’m not trading them in or burning them.
A few weeks ago, there was a call to boycott Bill Miller Barbecue chain, because the owner gave to Trump. You know what I did? I went and checked it out. I mean, honestly, if they have enough money to donate, they must be doing something right, and certainly the smoked turkey and ham at Bill Miller’s was solid.
The point here is that we’re now living in a hypocritical society where people call for boycotts based on a suspicion they may have a political agenda. This is America, and we all have the right to agree to disagree, but sometimes we take it to extremes.
The only place I faithfully reject is Taco Bell. I can’t accept a taco place that uses refried beans as adhesive.
If you really wanted to, you could find a business to boycott every week. When it comes to religion and business, In-N-Out has never been shy about where it stands and has always had Bible verses on their packaging.
Food should connect us and not divide us. Good food is good no matter the geographic region.
If that’s the case, the fresh fruit and nut sections at my H-E-B should be full of boycotted California items. You know things like almonds, pistachios, grapes, baby carrots, garlic, lettuce and wine — lots of wine.
