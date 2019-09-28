I just want to give a big shout out to all the men and women working in the Center Point area hooking us all up to the wastewater line going through our town right now.
This morning was our turn, and the crew that came to our house were extremely professional, courteous and diligent. They had to dismantle our gate to reach our backyard for the job and when complete, they put the gate back securely and surveyed our yard to make sure nothing was missed.
I am very impressed with their work ethic: especially in this heat; and I am very grateful to them for making this transition smooth. We appreciate you and all you are doing out here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.