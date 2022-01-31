In reading the online edition of The Kerrville Daily Times on Friday, Jan. 21, it was quite concerning to read that there are 300 (positive COVID-19)cases in the Kerrville Independent School District and that they have no plans to close.
Being a retired teacher, it is a no-brainer how quickly illnesses spread, especially when very few staff, teachers and students are probably wearing masks now, despite the contagious variant, omicron, rearing its ugly head to find an unvaccinated host.
