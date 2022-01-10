We totally agree with the sentiments expressed by Robert Miller in his thoughtful and well-written letter (to the editor in the weekend, Jan. 8-9, edition of The Kerrville Daily Times), “Economic Development Corp.: What Is the End Game?”
What are our values and priorities? Do we want to preserve Kerrville’s quality of life, or do we prefer San Antonio’s living conditions?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.