Come on, Kerrville Daily Times. About your front page, lead article on Thursday, May 12, “Mayor accused of violating ethics policy,” accused by whom? An apparently disgruntled former councilman who, obviously, has an ax to grind.
Buried at the end of the article was the mention that nine citizens spoke on behalf of the mayor. Why not make that the headline — “Nine citizens defend Mayor’s integrity”?
