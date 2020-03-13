The 2020 Republican Primary Election is upon us. Disturbingly, the Republican Parties that make up State District 53 did not or would not put up a true conservative candidate to run against our resident Republican In Name Only and incumbent Andrew Murr! Murr’s voting record strongly shows his frequent obstruction of conservative legislation. If you wish to see a sample of Mr. Murr’s RINOism go to texasscorecard.com. Enter “Murr” (without quotes) in the search bar. It will return many references to articles where Mr. Murr was an active disrupter for both disgraced Strauss and Bonnen.
So, I will NOT vote for nor support the RINO Murr. You should not either. We must send a strong message to Mr. Murr and the local Republican Parties that we will no longer accept RINO candidates!
