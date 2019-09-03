See Federalist No. 29 for intent
Can we please stop pretending that the Second Amendment contains an unfettered right for everyone to buy a gun? It doesn’t, and it never has.
What did the Founding Fathers mean by that? We don’t have to guess, because they told us. In Federalist No. 29 of the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton explained at great length precisely what a “well-regulated militia” was, why the Founding Fathers thought we needed one, and why they wanted to protect it from being disarmed by the federal government.
A “well-regulated militia” didn’t mean guys who read Soldier of Fortune magazine running around in the woods with AK-47s and warpaint on their faces. It basically meant what today we call the National Guard.
The Second Amendment is an instrument of government. It’s not about hunting or gun collecting or carrying your pistol into the saloon. The Founding Fathers left it up to us to pass sensible laws about all these things. The Constitution is about government.
Kenneth Ruark, Ingram
Youths need more to do
The Big Elephant in the middle of the room is, Kerrville teens need something.
There is hardly anything in this city to keep teens from getting into some sort of trouble. This past weekend’s police altercation with a teen that ended badly is pretty good proof of that.
This city spends so much on the “upper” half of this city, that the other half is pretty much left to its own devices. I think the city council should take a good look at what’s actually here, or what’s not here. Hardly any “entertainment” venues for middle and lower-income families or single parent families. Oh, there are a lot of churches here. But for the groups more susceptible to drugs or alcohol or just getting into mischievous trouble, very little to nothing is here. But they are here.
Count the banks-to-entertainment ratio. More banks than you can shake a stick at. Bowling alleys, putt-putt golf/ go-cart/bumper boat? Arcade entertainment places (google: magicmountainfuncenter.com). Bungee/zipline, not so much. This town could be more aggressive in looking for those venues to come out here.
It’s sad what happened this past weekend. And I pray for the family and the police officer who had to go through this.
Joseph Fields, Kerrville
Less force should have been used
Why didn’t the police officer use his Tasor gun to subdue the 17-year-old boy with the knife? He was brandishing the knife. It was not a gun.
This police used force beyond what the situation called for. A young man died needlessly.
My heart goes out to the family who lost their son. Look to God for comfort in this very tragic time. God always has your back. Lean on him.
Susan Brennan, Kerrville
It never was about the guns
The Kerrville Daily Times recently posted a poll, asking “Do you support giving the federal government new authority to deem individuals a danger to themselves or others and to temporarily seize their firearms?” There is so much wrong with the question, the results of the poll are meaningless.
First, the term “seize their firearms” indicates that liberals think the gun is the problem when it clearly is not. Seizing someone’s legally obtained weapon will not address the emotional or mental problem, or a lifetime of learned hatred, that manifests itself as behavior that threatens someone. If they don’t have a gun, they will find another way to hurt themselves or someone else.
Second, the federal government not only does not need any new authority to do anything, they should be stripped of the unconstitutional authority they have been abusing for decades.
Third, should Democrats once again occupy the White House or control both houses of Congress, this new authority will most assuredly be abused, as they abuse any authority they get their hands on.
The three recent arrests of potentially dangerous individuals by local law enforcement jurisdictions indicate that neither new federal authority nor new gun laws are necessary. We should enforce existing laws and pay more attention to potentially violent individuals who are already well known to family, friends, co-workers and local law enforcement.
In answer to Mr. Power’s August 26 missive, if the current laws have loopholes, then get your representatives to fix them. Restricting gun access from law-abiding citizens is not the solution to gun crimes. Don’t blame the NRA for fighting the liberal socialist power-grab.
The push for gun control has never been about the gun. It has always been about control.
Fred Fraley, Kerrville
