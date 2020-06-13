Times Editorial Board
Kerr County Commissioner Harley David Belew wants it both ways as an elected official and as a media personality.
Here’s the problem, and we’ve said it before: Belew can’t have it both ways. He needs to choose between being a talk show host and being a public employee, who earns a respectable, taxpayer-funded living as a county commissioner.
During his morning radio show, Belew has long made brash statements about culture and politics, but his comments Monday were startling in their insensitivity and callousness about the death of George Floyd, which led to massive demonstrations against police brutality. Some of those demonstrations turned violent — for which there is no excuse.
“Somebody who dies with a cop’s knee on their neck has probably done something wrong to get the cops called there, and that’s what people are not talking about,” Belew said.
Belew argues that he’s not racist and that he doesn’t believe that police should be able to kill those in custody, but his comments Monday clearly minimized the brutality Floyd experienced and resulted in an onslaught of criticism from local constituents.
The image of a Minneapolis police officer pressing down against Floyd’s neck sickened and horrified millions of people of all races, resulting in mass unrest and stirring deep and complicated emotions across our country, including among our own community. It also seems to have deepened the very troubling and what often seem insurmountable political and ideological divides across our country.
It’s not a difference of opinion that is so appalling. There are many reasonable and thoughtful conversations that could be had about aspects of the Black Lives Matter movement or political forces at play during times of unrest, and much more that could be examined about policing and effective use of force.
But is a time for sensitivity, leadership and problem solving. Instead, Belew once again chose to belittle and divide. And it’s no excuse to say,
“That’s his radio persona.”
As an elected official, you’re supposed to represent all of those in your constituency, but Belew has consistently used race as a provocation for his radio program — sometimes overflowing to commissioners court meetings — leaving people unable to discern his opinion as an elected official or as radio host.
Local blog Kerrville United used a number of volunteers to scour Belew’s past shows and then published 11 comments, along with the audio, of racially questionable statements, including these:
“Thurgood Marshall [first black Supreme Court Justice] didn’t look like a field hand. He looked like a guy that was in the house.”
“Somebody that’s really black, like Clarence Thomas. He’s a black man. You can’t get around it. Cory Booker? He might pass for Puerto Rican or something.”
“The guys that had black slaves, they didn’t do it because they were black. It’s because it was cheap labor.”
As a shock jock, Belew can say what he wants and his employer can deal with the fallout. However, Belew is a public official, elected by the people of Precinct 1.
These comments and characterizations clearly should not come from someone who is sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.
Belew wraps himself in his own sense of what it means to be a patriot, but he’s also shown a fundamental lack of understanding when it comes to the principles of constitutional law, especially protections guaranteed under the Eighth Amendment. He demonstrated that during a commissioners court meeting when he seemed incredulous that the county could be sued if inmates in the jail were to be infected with coronavirus.
Here’s the beautiful simplicity of the Eighth Amendment written by and adopted by our Founding Fathers in 1791: “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”
Let’s ponder that last part: “nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”
Having a knee to the neck could definitely be defined as cruel and unusual under any circumstance. George Floyd had his faults, there’s no question, and he was the first to admit so during videos he made urging young people not to follow the path he had taken as a younger man. He battled drugs and he served time in prison. These are facts, and they are not to be glorified or celebrated.
Instead, it’s the image of the man’s painful death, the lack of compassion from the officers on scene and the pleading for help that have rightfully gained attention. But Belew chose to use his platform to belittle the man as a “thug and petty criminal.”
Later during his Monday show, Belew drew a comparison between Floyd and convicted murderer Ronald Ray Howard, who was executed in 1999 for the shooting death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Bill Davidson.
“You know this is the anniversary of another one of those things we saw years ago, in 1993, you may remember this, there was a guy named Ronald Ray Howard,” Belew said. “He was convicted of a murder of a state trooper, where he claimed the anti-police rap music he was listening to made him do it. The trooper pulled him over for a broken headlight, the guy was driving a stolen car. Drug tests said he had cocaine and cannabis in his system. He was later executed for the crime (of killing the trooper). Now that guy, if the police officer had put a knee on his neck and killed him he would have been hailed as a hero. He would have gotten a hero’s funeral, which is what we’re seeing going on in America now. It’s crazy. You’ve got a petty career criminal, who is now being hailed as some kind of hero. A Gandhi-type guy.”
That’s a gross comparison and an even greater distortion of what happened to Floyd.
George Floyd isn’t a hero. He’s a victim.
Harley Belew needs to make a choice. He can continue doing his radio show, or continue being a public servant.
We recommend his radio show is probably where he belongs — not
on the commissioners court.
