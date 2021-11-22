In 1776 and 1836, our American and Texas forefathers fought and died for the liberties we have today. Both the United States and Texas constitutions embraced a justice system in which all persons could address grievances and those accused of crimes could be tried by a jury of their peers.
The freedoms we enjoy only exist through each of us embracing our responsibility and sacrificing a few hours of time as jurors. Without you, our justice system does not work. Without you, there is not a venue to address our grievances. Without you, there is not a legal check on the legislative and executive branches of government. Without you, the system is broken.
