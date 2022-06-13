Public safety first: We want to congratulate Kerr County and Kerrville for the wise decision to place signs on the Bear Creek Road low-water crossing/bridge over the Guadalupe River, restricting use of the crossing for recreational purposes — “No Standing, Jumping or Sitting on Bridge.” The new signs will significantly reduce the danger of pedestrian-vehicle collision and the risk to life and limb of pedestrians and drivers alike.
We would strongly encourage Kerr County and Kerrville to place additional “No Parking” signs along the roads leading to the crossing/bridge and in the open areas at both ends of the crossing/bridge — similar to those already posted at the Center Point River Road low-water crossing/bridge — to further ensure there are no unfortunate pedestrian-vehicle incidents.
