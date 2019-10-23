Our Dietert Dementia Care Advocates program will present a free session on Changes Affecting Memory, Cognition and Communication fro 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday. The informational lecture by Peggy Pilkenton, RN, will help start the conversation about dementia and Alzheimer’s and the impact on the whole family. The more we learn, the better prepared we are to cope personally or lend a hand and heart of support to another.
When my dad started having cognitive decline issues, my brother and I recognized something was happening but just attributed it to his sadness over losing my mom to cancer or his heart surgery a few years before. As things progressed, and I found that when I sent a meal home with him for leftovers, he wasn’t able to remember how to heat it up and then, when his medications seemed to be randomly left all over the house, we knew something was seriously wrong.
The problem is that these and many other concerns happened over the course of a year or so, and I found myself making excuses for his forgetfulness and tried to help him continue to live independently and work in the profession he loved so much. I remember his workers also watching over him to make sure he was safe, and they really stepped it up to assure his business was continuing at the professional level he required.
But, one day, we had to decide it was time to make drastic changes. We had to make sure he was safe and would not be able to drive and get lost again. He asked a few times about driving, but eventually, he quit asking. We hired a part-time person to stay with him during the day, and I, with my two young daughters, would stay with him at night. After a few weeks of this, I couldn’t do it anymore. The stress of working a full-time job, caring for my girls and caring for my dad was overwhelming.
My siblings and I decided it was time for him to move to assisted living, where he stayed until he moved to another one that had more specialized care due to the progression of the disease. His final five years were spent at the Kerrville VA Hospital Dementia Care wing. Their care and support were amazing, and it wasn’t until then that I received the knowledge and informational support that I had needed four years before.
This journey with my dad would and could have been so much easier if I had had the chance to learn about the signs, symptoms, disease progression and, ultimately, the final stages of this horrible disease. A caregiver goes through magnitudes of emotions during this journey and must seek guidance and support from the very beginning.
If you or someone you love is dealing with cognitive decline, our presentation on Monday is a perfect opportunity to have a better understanding of what dementia is and learn skills for moving forward.
Speaking of Dementia Care, join us for “An Evening to Remember” at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the First United Methodist Church Sanctuary. This event, featuring internationally renowned pianist Don Irwin, will benefit our Dementia Care Advocates program and will honor the memory of John Iman on his birthday.
Iman was instrumental in the founding of Dementia Care Advocates. Irwin became close friends with John Iman and will be in Kerrville to help celebrate his birthday and his legacy.
Irwin’s music ranges from the classics to show tunes and original compositions. While playing, he tells personal stories behind each selection. Irwin’s mother passed away from Alzheimer’s disease, so our DCA cause is close to his heart.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Dietert Center front desk or online at dietertcenter.org.
DINE WITH US
Remember that anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the center.
If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
We are serving Rosemary chicken today, Swiss steak on Thursday, scalloped ham and potatoes on Friday, chicken Parmesan casserole on Monday, Yankee beef pot roast on Tuesday and Hawaiian chicken on Oct. 30.
Come join us.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
