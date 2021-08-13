To all the Kerrville (residents who voted for President Joe) Biden (...) out there: Thanks for nothing. At least you’re not getting your feelings hurt on tweets. I’m an ex-Democrat voter, too, before President Donald Trump. I can read though.
I’ve voted for both parties, depending on policy. Republicans are no better, but it’s not that hard to study their policies and what they have voted for in the past. At least Republicans mind their own business.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
